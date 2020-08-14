Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message Following Rumors Of Reunion With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian recently posted a cryptic Instagram story following reports that she and Tristan Thompson have rekindled their romance.

“Not a secret, just not your business,” the 36-year-old wrote Thursday.

Earlier this month, a source told Entertainment Tonight the reality star and 29-year-old NBA pro “are back together and things have been going really well.”

The two are parents to two-year-old daughter True.

“Khloe is doing what she feels is right for herself and her daughter, True,” the source told the outlet, adding Kardashian knows people will criticize her for the decision.

“Khloe has never listened to outside voices, she’s always stayed true to her heart. Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another,” the source told the outlet.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and Thompson split last year after he was involved in two different cheating scandals. In early 2019, reports surfaced that Thompson cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s then best-friend, Jordyn Woods.

“There were trust issues again and she has been down that road before. She has to be strong for herself and True. Everyone is extremely disappointed,” a source had told Entertainment Tonight following the breakup.

In May, the source told the outlet the two were quarantining together and co-parenting their daughter.

“Khloe and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True. This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences,” the source said.

Last month, another source confirmed the two are in good terms but are not “back together.” The source also revealed Kardashian “is being cautious” with Thompson.

“At the end of the day Khloe wants her daughter, True, to have both her parents around as much as possible, and if they can make it work, she wants to try. Khloe has gone through a lot and has reiterated that to Tristan, who insists he has changed,” the source told the outlet.