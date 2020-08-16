Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson House-Hunting Together To ‘Start Fresh,’ Source Says

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are looking for a potential home to start anew after their reconciliation, a report said.

Kardashian and Thompson got back together in June after spending the lockdown together with their 2-year-old daughter, True. Now, a source has revealed that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and the NBA player are touring houses in Los Angeles to find a home to settle down in as a family over a year after their split.

“Despite Khloé trying to keep their relationship more private, she is very much with Tristan. And she is incredibly happy,” an insider told People, adding that they wanted to “start fresh.”

“In the past few months, Tristan has really shown Khloé that he has changed. He is an amazing dad and partner,” the source continued. “Khloé was always hoping that Tristan would come around. It’s been very important for her to keep her family together for True’s sake.”

Kardashian and Thompson called it quits in February last year after he was spotted getting cozy with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The Cleveland Cavaliers player also allegedly cheated on Kardashian when she was pregnant with their child.

Despite their separation, the two have always been committed to co-parenting their daughter. Prior to their reconciliation, Kardashian praised Thompson for being a great person and dad to True.

The reality star said she didn’t want to burden their child with their separation. Kardashian’s parents were divorced, but they never spoke ill of each other, and she wanted the same for her and Thompson.

“I was about 4 or 5 and I always remember though how amazing — I’m sure now that I’ve gone through it myself trying to co-parent — that they were so seamless with it,” Kardashian said of mom Kris Jenner and dad Robert Kardashian’s divorce in 1989.

“I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one,” she continued. “For me, True is one and a month old so she doesn’t really know what’s happening. But to me, she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that. So I do everything in my power to not put any heavy energy around her.”

As for getting back with Thompson, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that Kardashian just did what she thought was right for her and their daughter. This came after Kardashian’s decision to take back Thompson raised eyebrows as he had cheated on her multiple times.

“Khloe is doing what she feels is right for herself and her daughter, True,” the source said. “Khloe has never listened to outside voices, she’s always stayed true to her heart. Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another.”