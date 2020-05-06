Khris Middleton wins most discreet All-Star in the League

The TrashTalk editorial team has spoken, and fourth place logically fails in Wisconsin, in the hands of an incredibly undercut Khris Middleton. 50/40/90, All-Star, second offensive option of the best team in the League, it calms down a bit.



The look in the retro



So far Khris Middleton has been considered an average player in his early days and has grown up in recent seasons. A dirty injury to the ischiosis which puts into perspective its rise in power after a big 2016 season but then behind it is the confirmation. Mike Budenholzer arrives, Giannis takes the light and everyone benefits, everyone and mainly Khris Middleton, transformed for three years into the official number 2 of a team that has become the best in the League. True metronome in attack, real soldier in defense, All-Star for the first time last season, the CV begins to be well filled but will only be sublimated by a title as the boy still appears … undercut.



His 2019-20 season



A new masterclass, completed with a miserable failed shoot from entering the 50/40/90 club. Once again All-Star and it is deserved, Khrissou is always forgotten when mentioning the stars of the League but he is indeed the lieutenant of giga-luxury of the best team in the League. Much more physical than it seems, big basketball IQ and obviously more skillful than 98% of the players in the League, the tuna midfielder has reached his best career average this season in points, rebound and skill general, responding with a roar at the start of the slingshot concerning him after the signing of his lucrative contract. And if a second option with an average of 21 points will probably never be worth 40 potatoes a year elsewhere, its use in Milwaukee could soon lead to a title and that is the main point.

His stats

21.1 points at 49.9% for shooting including 41.8% for parking and 90.8% for throws, 6.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 0.9 steal in 30.1 minutes

His biggest boxes

December 25 @ Sixers: 31 points at 12/21 for shooting including 5/9 for parking and 2/2 for shots, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal

January 12 @ Blazers: 30 points at 11/17 shooting including 4/4 from the parking lot and 4/4 at throws, 4 rebounds and 2 assists

January 29 vs Wizards: 51 points at 16/26 for shooting including 7/10 for parking and 12/12 for throws, 10 rebounds and 6 assists

February 11 vs Kings: 28 points at 9/21 for shooting, 4/8 for the parking lot and 6/7 for throws, 11 rebounds, 8 assists and 1 steal

February 21 @ Pistons: 28 points at 11/18 in shooting, 4/5 of the parking lot and 2/2 in throws, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal

February 25 @ Wizards: 40 points at 15/28 for shooting including 2/8 for parking and 8/8 for throws, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals

March 8 @ Suns: 39 points at 13/26 for shooting including 3/10 for parking and 10/11 for throws, 2 rebounds and 4 assists

The following

Jacquouille once said “you’re an ugly but you’re good”, and that’s more or less what the Bucks must have said to themselves a few months ago when they put on the table almost 180 million to keep their sniper with complicated facies. Clothes do not make the monk and the season of Khris was therefore inversely proportional to its beauty, enough to delight the leaders of Milwaukee as to the merits of their operation. The following ? A Middleton in full bonus, more than ever in the service of Giannis and his franchise almost always in order to seek the ultimate goal: a ring. Almost 29 years old Khris Middleton has never seemed so strong and if his level may not be far, it is ultimately exactly what these Bucks need.

