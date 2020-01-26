Kidnapped NSW man assaulted with tomahawk

A sleeping man has been kidnapped at gunpoint and stuffed in the back of a car in southern NSW, before being taken to a river and assaulted with a tomahawk.

A fisherman called police after the Albury man fled through bushland to escape his kidnappers before jumping in the Murray River near the NSW-Victoria border.

NSW Police said the 24-year-old victim was kidnapped from his unit early on Sunday morning.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and extradited to NSW, police said.

They are due to face court on Wednesday.