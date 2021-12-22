‘Kidnapper’ accused of ‘rapping Madelyn Allen, 19, in the basement’ requests his release so he can spend Christmas with his children.

The ‘kidnapper’ accused of ‘rapping Madelyn Allen, 19, in the basement’ has requested his release so that he can spend Christmas with his children.

The kidnapper accused of rapping a 19-year-old Snow College student in his basement requested his release so that he could spend Christmas with his family.

Madelyn Allen was reported missing on December 13 after she was last seen leaving her dorm at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, around 9:22 p.m.

She exited the building wearing a jacket and skirt, according to security footage released by the school.

Madelyn was discovered at the home of suspect Brent Brown, 39, five days later.

In the basement of her alleged captor’s home, the 19-year-old was found naked and covered in coal.

Brown was charged with obstruction of justice, aggravated kidnapping, rape, and object rape after being arrested.

The 39-year-old appeared in court on Wednesday, pleading with the judge to release him on bail so he could spend Christmas with his children.

“It would be nice to be home for Christmas,” Brown said via video link from the Sevier County Jail.

I’m not able to see my children.”

Despite Brown’s plea, Judge Wallace Lee ordered him held without bail, citing the fact that he was wanted on a felony warrant out of another county and posed a threat to the community.

The case’s details that have so far been made public are sparse, but chilling.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, officers noticed a small, blonde-haired person in the basement of the home in Loa, Wayne County, prompting them to obtain a search warrant.

When police discovered Madelyn’s Snow College ID card in the house, they searched the cellar and discovered her hiding in the coal room.

Madelyn and Brown met online in a group chat on the Kik app, according to court documents, and she planned to meet him on December 13th.

Madelyn told cops she had spoken with a user known as “Cowboy” and agreed to meet up with him.

Brown, according to authorities, picked her up and drove her 87 miles away from her school to his parents’ house.

Brown allegedly tied the 19-year-old up while he went to work, leaving enough slack for her to reach food and the bathroom, according to the affidavit.

According to the suspect, tying her up was a form of sexual role-playing.

According to the affidavit, she realized “the situation she was in and began worrying she wouldn’t be able to leave” on December 14.

Madelyn texted her family members the same day, saying, “I love you!”

Brown is suspected of allowing her to send the text before taking her phone away.

Brown told police about the missing woman after seeing a news report about her.

