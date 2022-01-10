Kidnappings and extortion have increased in Rohingya refugee camps, causing fear.

Kidnappings and extortion have increased dramatically in Rohingya refugee camps, causing widespread fear.

Despite the fact that Bangladeshi authorities claim to have apprehended dozens of criminals, local media reports 100 kidnappings in 2021.

The rising number of kidnappings reported in Bangladeshi Rohingya refugee camps over the last year has shocked the persecuted people who are homeless.

Over 100 cases of kidnapping have been reported in the world’s largest refugee camp in Bangladesh’s southern city of Cox’s Bazar, according to local media reports citing law enforcement agencies.

“Whenever night falls, we stay in our tents and rarely leave because we are afraid of kidnappers,” says one of the survivors.

Even our women are afraid to go out at night for natural calls,” Mohammad Hamidullah, a Rohingya resident, told Anadolu Agency.

Bangladesh police exhumed the decomposed body of a Rohingya man named Syed Amin, 40, from an abandoned house inside a camp last December.

He had been kidnapped for 11 months and his captors had demanded 80,000 Bangladeshi takas (US$950) from his family.

According to an official statement, on July 3, police rescued three Rohingya youths who had been kidnapped from a playground by unknown thugs.

Three police battalions are currently securing 34 refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, which are home to nearly 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims who have been forced to flee their homes as a result of Myanmar’s Rakhine State’s brutal military crackdown since 2017.

Miscreants and criminal gangs, according to Hamidullah, are active inside the camps, recruiting Rohingya youths to commit crimes.

Nur Khan Liton, a human rights activist, told Anadolu Agency that at least four armed groups operating in the Rohingya camps are fighting each other for supremacy.

“Members of the so-called Rohingya insurgent group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), as well as at least three other armed groups, frequently carry out kidnappings and other crimes using the congested environment as a shield,” Liton said.

Raid limits

He claimed that due to the large number of people living in the camp, Bangladeshi security forces were unable to conduct raids and operations on a continuous basis.

“They (Rohingya) have no future in Bangladesh, while peaceful and dignified repatriation appears to be a long way off due to Myanmar’s deteriorating political situation, making them easy prey for criminal gangs or human traffickers,” says the report.

