Kids Taking Online Classes are Being Supplied With Free Laptops if They Need Them

Your kids may have already been at home for what feels like an eternity, but it’s only been a month. And after having expecting them to show up for online schooling for the past few weeks, the Department for Education is just now offering laptops or tablets for Year 10 students who don’t have the necessary equipment at home.

Parents have had to step up to handle their children’s education since schools closed their doors last month, which has been helped along with free online lessons spanning reception to Year 10, who are taking their GCSEs next year. Four weeks in, and it’s dawned on someone at the top that not everyone has a laptop or device they can commandeer for schoolwork at home.

The BBC reports that there’s no set amount of devices or budget – it’s up to local authorities to figure out who needs what and supply them with it. Schools will keep the tech once they reopen, and the offer is also available to children with social workers and those leaving care. And to cover their bases, 4G routers are also being provided to families to ensure their kids can get online. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“By providing young people with these laptops and tablets and enabling schools to access high quality support, we will enable all children to continue learning. We hope this support will take some of the pressure off both parents and schools by providing more materials for them to use.”

He’s also assured parents that schools will reopen only when “the scientific advice indicates it is the right time to do so.” [BBC News]

Feature image credit: Unsplash