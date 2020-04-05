Kids Today Aren’t Drinking Like They Used to

Young drinkers aged between 18-24 are bucking the British binge-drinking tend and turning to low or non-alcoholic drinks instead.

The information comes from the annual British craft beer report whose findings show that non-alcoholic, low alcohol, and ‘free from’ beers are set to be a growing trend for 2020. A surprising 23 per cent of 18-24 year-olds are teetotal – a figure which increased by six per cent over the last 12 months. Editor of the SIBA British Craft Beer Report, Caroline Nodder, said:

“The findings in this year’s report show a drastically changing marketplace – with consumers opting for no or low alcohol options, particularly young people, and brewers who are quickly adapting to this challenge and bringing out some really interesting, flavoursome low abv beers. It shows the dexterity of small independent breweries and I think we are going to see even more growth in this area over the next twelve months as people become more health-conscious.”

The report found that consumers are moving away from buying their beers from big companies, to smaller, niche businesses that are oftentimes chosen for their environmental awareness. Interestingly, the report states that by 2025, successful brands will be those that “prioritise people and the planet over profitability.” Concerns over health will also factor into market trends, with 66 per cent of beer drinkers consciously following a healthy lifestyle.

That trend can be seen with the increasing demand for vegan products, and the annual fads like Dry January, Sober October, Veganuary, etc. Consumers are becoming more cognisant of environmental, sustainability, and health issues, opening up the market for ‘healthy’ alternatives. And if that means there’s less young drinkers getting trolleyed every weekend, we’re all for it. [Cask Marque]

Feature image credit: Giovanna Gomes on Unsplash