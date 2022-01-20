Kieran Reilly, a British BMX rider, sets a new world record by landing triple flair for the first time.

Kieran Reilly, a British BMX rider, is the first to land triple flair, breaking a world record.

He spent the next eight months honing his double flair and eventually landing the triple.

Kieran Reilly, a British BMX rider, has set a new world record by adding a half turn to a triple backflip and landing the first ever triple flair.

The record was set by the 20-year-old rising BMX star from Gateshead 16 years after the first double flair was landed, propelling the sport to new heights.

The event was sponsored by Red Bull, and the action was captured on a custom roll-in and ramp at Asylum Skatepark in Nottinghamshire, where Reilly completed three backflips and a 180° rotation at the end.

“I can’t believe what I’m hearing.

“I’m so excited to share all of this with you! You can see how intense the emotions were just in this video,” Reilly wrote on Instagram.

“In BMX, massive milestones have been things like flips – the first double flip, the first triple flip – and there’s a similar momentum now with flairs,” Reilly told Red Bull.

“The triple was the next step in the flairs progression, and I was determined to be the first to achieve it.”

The BMX pro decided to move on to his next challenge after landing the double flair.

He spent the eight months from May 2021 to May 2022 practicing his double flair and eventually landing the triple.

“I went into it thinking it would be the same as transitioning from a single flair to a double, which wasn’t as difficult,” Reilly said of his first attempts.

“I spent the first three or four days practicing in a foam pit – it took two days just to figure out the rotation, and another two days to dial it in and get it right before I tried any on a real landing.”

Two feet were added to the original 10-and-a-half foot tall quarter pipe during training, making it 12 foot 6 (3.81m) tall.

A six-foot (1.83-meter) extension to the roll was also added to allow for increased speed.

Reilly also discussed how he began CrossFit in the gym to improve his fitness and lose weight in order to make his rotations faster.

“It’s the difference in my overall strength and fitness.

