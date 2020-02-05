Kieran Tierney injury latest as Arsenal star shows encouraging signs

The former Celtic left-back is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in December that required surgery

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney was seen taking part in in a non-contact training session but is still some way away from being ready for first-team action.

According to The Athletic, the Gunners do not anticipate the defender being available for selection until mid to late March.

The Scotland international has endured a frustrating debut season with the Gunners, where he has been hampered by a couple of injuries and that has restricted him to just 11 appearances in all competitions.

Arsenal have been reluctant to release Tierney for international duty and requested he not be selected for Scotland’s qualifiers against Russia and San Marino in October amid rehabilitation from a long-term pelvic issue.

Tierney fell awkwardly while attempting to block a shot in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over West Ham, dislocating his shoulder in the process.

Arsenal have already confirmed that the left-back will return to regular training next month and journalist David Ornstein believes the 22-year-old won’t be available for selection until mid-to-late March.

Tierney has begun his outdoor training after a successful surgery for the dislocated shoulder but it appears that the club won’t take any risks by rushing him back.

Arsenal were linked with a January move for Paris-St-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa but opted to keep faith in Bukayo Saka who has been operating in the role.

The academy product has been one of the finds of the season and Saka’s displays have seen him nominated for the club’s player of the month.

Boss Mikel Arteta’s winter loan signings Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares could be available for selection, but Sead Kolsinac continues to struggle for fitness.

Scotland boss Clarke remained optimistic he would have Tierney available miss the nations crunch Euro 2020 play-off with Israel, as well as fellow long-term absentees Scott McTominay and John McGinn.

He said: “I am keeping my fingers crossed that the three mentioned recover well and can be available in March.

“It will be close for all of them but always hopeful, never ruling anyone out at this stage.

“There is still a long time to go before we get to March.”