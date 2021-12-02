Killer Army wife carries lifeless newborn son into woods to dump body

A terrifying scene in which a killer Army wife carries her lifeless newborn son into the woods and dumps his body.

Silipa Keresi, 38, had asked for a termination months before Maliki was born, but had been told it was too late.

Just before 5 a.m. on March 4, 2020, she was seen on CCTV carrying a white blanket from a hotel in Hythe, Hampshire, where she was staying.

After 20 minutes, the mother of four was seen walking past a nearby farm without the covering.

A dog walker found the baby wrapped in a blood-soaked blanket at the base of a tree 30 hours later, still attached to his umbilical cord.

Keresi initially denied the charges of infanticide and murder, but was found guilty on both counts after a trial yesterday.

The Fijian national was married to a former Commonwealth soldier in the British Army, according to Winchester Crown Court.

She said she felt “distressed” about her immigration status after he left the military.

She told the court that her life had been “hell for the past couple of years,” with her family homeless and surviving on food bank donations.

“I felt my life was just chaos,” the mother explained.

She went to the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) in November 2019 after discovering she was pregnant, but she was past the legal limit.

Keresi had been contacted by midwives and doctors several times during her pregnancy after she had been denied an abortion, but she had failed to show up for appointments.

She later admitted to police that she “snapped” when Maliki was born, despite her best efforts to be a good mother.

Keresi replied, “God understands,” when asked what she meant.

Maliki would have died of hypothermia as a result of an “omission of care,” according to a post-mortem examination.

“On Thursday March 5th, a man named Michael Dorsett contacted the police,” prosecutor Kerry Maylin said.

“He discovered a baby in a blanket.”

He’d gone for a walk with his dog in a wooded area of Hythe, New Forest.

“As he walked [around 2 p.m.], he noticed something at the base of a tree.

“At first, he thought it was an animal, but as he approached the tree’s base, he noticed a towel covered in blood.”

“When he finally saw the face, he realized it was a baby.”

He felt the cheek of baby Maliki was cold, but there was no reaction.”

Keresi was remanded in custody with the intention of being sentenced the next day.