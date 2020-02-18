Killer caught on camera by ‘Google’ glasses as footage of brutal pub attack recorded by witness

A killer has been jailed after a brutal pub attack was filmed by a witness wearing futuristic glasses with an integrated camera.

In what is thought to be a legal first, footage from the pair of £7 spectacles was used by prosecutors to build a case against James Collinson after an attack in a pub in Scarborough, North Yorkshire.

Collinson, 38, knocked 59-year-old John Glenn to the floor with a single punch from which he never regained consciousness. Mr Glenn died nearly a month later.

Collinson was jailed for six years at Leeds Crown Court on Friday after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The attack, on September 1 last year in the Golden Last pub, was seen by a witness wearing camera-glasses, similar to those pioneered by Google. He later spoke to police, who downloaded the footage.

It is thought to be the first time images from such a device have been used to successfully prosecute a case.

The witness, who asked not to be named, said: ‘I was wearing my glasses with a video camera, microphone and SD cards. Next thing, it kicked off, so I clicked ‘record’ and just filmed it. I can film anything I like in a public place just like anyone can on their mobile phone.

‘I bought them for £7 off eBay. I typed in ‘spy cam glasses’ and got them from China.’

The devices can record up to five hours of footage. The maker uses the slogan ‘never let memorable moments sneak away from life’ on the box.

Prosecutor David Gordon told the court Mr Glenn, from Scarborough, had been in a row with another man before he was attacked by Collinson.

As Mr Glenn was being restrained, Collinson punched him in the face. As he got up Collinson hit him again, leaving him unconscious.

Neurosurgeons told his family Mr Glenn suffered ‘irreparable’ brain damage and would not wake from an induced coma. He died on September 27 with his daughter at his bedside.

Collinson, a married father-of-two, had a track record of drink-related violence and a string of previous convictions.

Defence barrister Peter Makepiece QC described the incident as ‘one-punch’ manslaughter.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC said the attack was ‘wholly unprovoked’. Jailing him for six years he said Collinson was a danger to the public because of his ‘entrenched willingness to use violence’ when drunk.