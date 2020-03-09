Killer coronavirus may come back to Australia year after year

The killer coronavirus may come back to Australia every year, authorities have warned.

The startling admission came from Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy as he addressed the media on the rapidly spreading virus outbreak on Monday.

As the number of people infected nationwide climbed to 91, he said the number of people who had been asked to self-isolate in Australia was in the thousands.

The nation’s health chief said the majority of cases continued to involve return travellers.

‘The majority of cases in Australia continue to be from return travellers from an increasing number of countries around the world,’ he said.

Those in isolation meanwhile were urged to wear face masks if they had to leave their home and to avoid public gatherings.

Dr Murphy also told those returning to Australia from overseas with symptoms to get tested, but said airport screening had had limited success in identifying those infected.

‘[It] hasn’t picked up many people so far. Most people end up becoming unwell when they come here. But we certainly do have very enhanced screening at the moment,’ he said.

He said the majority of cases so far were mild, noting of the 109,000 worldwide who have caught the disease 60,000 have recovered.

‘People probably thought they just had colds or mild flu-like illness, and it wasn’t until some people got severe disease and died that it was realised that this case had spread,’ he said.

‘So for the majority of people who contract this disease, and this is what we’ve seen in – it is a very mild condition.’

He added the Melbourne Grand Prix was not thought to be under threat, as Italy’s Ferrari team had been carefully screened before entering Australia and there was no sign of community transmission in Victoria.

But he said the coronavirus could become ‘endemic’ in Australia and return each year.

‘Even if we go through an outbreak and it disappears it might stick around in the community and come back year after year,’ he told reporters.

Dr Murphy also said he had written to every GP in the country to make sure Australia was fully-equipped for coronavirus testing and prevention.

‘We’ve been contacting every GP in Australia,’ he said. ‘We are getting the action under way to get more masks in place, to set up special clinics and doing a lot of work.’

The press conference came as the 91st confirmed case in Australia was announced on Monday afternoon.

A West Australian woman aged in her 60s has contracted coronavirus from her husband after he returned from Iran, making her the state’s first person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.