Killer who beat Sophie Lancaster to death for being a Goth has his minimum jail term reduced

One of the vicious teenage killers who beat student Sophie Lancaster to death for being a Goth as she cradled her boyfriend’s head has had his minimum jail term reduced for ‘exceptional progress’ by a High Court judge today.

Ryan Herbert was just 16 when he was handed a life sentence after admitting he murdered the 20-year-old in a violent and unprovoked gang attack 13 years ago.

The thug had also admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Robert Maltby, Ms Lancaster’s boyfriend, and was given a minimum term of 16 years.

Now 28-year-old Herbert, whose sentence was extended seven years ago by four months after battering a nurse in a psychiatric ward, has had his tariff reduced from 15- to -14-and-a-half years by a High Court judge today.

Mr Justice William Davis said that Herbert had made ‘exceptional progress’ in prison, citing evidence provided by staff at HMP Warren Hill, Suffolk.

The judge concluded that Herbert’s behaviour since his earlier, failed attempt to reduce his term in 2018 had significantly improved.

His decision now means that Herbert can apply for parole in February 2022, on condition that the Parole Board is satisfied that he poses no threat to the public.

Herbert and five other teenage boys including Brendan Harris ‘savagely and mercilessly attacked’ Mr Maltby in Stubbylee Park, Bacup, in August 2007.

Gap-year student Ms Lancaster had rushed to help her boyfriend as he lay unconscious, and shouted at his attackers to leave him alone.

The gang then turned on her, subjecting her to a ‘sustained and vicious attack’ which involved her head being kicked and stamped on until she too lost consciousness.

Ms Lancaster never regained consciousness and died in hospital 14 days later.

Harris, who was found guilty of Ms Lancaster’s murder in March 2008 and admitted the attack on Mr Maltby, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years.

However, Judge Davis today said that Herbert, who had told two people shortly after the attack that there were ‘two moshers nearly dead’ and had battered a nurse at a psychiatric ward in 2013, had made ‘exceptional progress’ in jail.

The judge said that he also received a letter from the chiefs of the Learning Together programme at the University of Cambridge, where Herbert has taken a law course which involves inmates and students working together.

He added: ‘The way in which Herbert has developed since his arrival at HMP Warren Hill some two-and-a-half years ago does amount to exceptional progress.

‘The way in which he is described by the senior staff at that establishment goes significantly beyond what would be expected of any inmate making good progress.

‘The material from the Learning Together programme shows extraordinary progress, even from the point reached by Herbert at the time of the review conducted.

‘In 2008, Herbert was a young person whose only contribution to education was to disrupt and who saw no purpose in learning. In 2020 he is someone who has a profound interest in his own education and the education of others.’