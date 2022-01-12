Kim Jong-un ‘could detonate a nuclear bomb for the first time in five years to pique Biden’s interest after being ignored.’

Experts have warned that after being ‘ignored’ by US President Barack Obama, Kim Jong-un could detonate a nuclear bomb for the first time in five years to grab Joe Biden’s attention.

North Korea’s jubilant dictator was photographed on Tuesday cheering after his third hypersonic missile test this year, as fears about the rogue state’s nuclear ambitions grow.

North Korea’s latest test comes after another launch earlier this week that grounded planes in Southern California.

Kim is becoming increasingly frustrated with US President Joe Biden’s lack of attention, according to Ashok Swain, a professor of peace and conflict research at Sweden’s Uppsala University.

He warned that the trigger-happy dictator could conduct another nuclear test soon, five years after the country’s largest and most terrifying nuclear test to date.

The US-North Korean dialogue has stalled, and Pyongyang is subject to a slew of international sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs.

“President Joe Biden has not followed up on Trump’s summit diplomacy with Kim Jong-un, instead opting for a strategy of strategic patience,” Professor Swain said to Infosurhoy.

“Kim has been bothered by the lack of attention and is desperate to take center stage.

“North Korea has conducted at least six nuclear tests since 2006, and the military nuclear program remains the centerpiece of the country’s security and foreign policy strategy.”

“If Biden does not restart the talks, Kim may conduct another nuclear test, but an all-out war is unlikely.”

North Korea issued the warning five years after detonating a massive underground hydrogen bomb – a device more powerful than an atomic bomb – at its Punggye-ri test site on September 3, 2017.

At the time, the US Geological Survey reported a 6.3 magnitude earthquake near the test site, and South Korean authorities confirmed the tremor was caused by an underground nuclear test.

North Korea’s missile tests are only likely to increase this year as the country ramps up its military capabilities, according to William Davies, associate analyst at GlobalData.

“North Korea has never been shy about its military ambitions,” he said to Infosurhoy.

“The country feels compelled to defend itself against threats posed by the United States and its allies.”

North Korea wants to be able to compete militarily with South Korea and the United States.

“Along with increasing missile tests, North Korea’s refusal to commit to de-nuclearization is the greatest source of concern for Western countries and regional peace.”

North Korean hypersonic missiles, according to Mr Davies, would pose a “significant threat” to Japan and South Korea.

