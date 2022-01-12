Kim Jong-un, ecstatic at the launch of his THIRD hypersonic missile, is seen watching the test with his powerful sister.

Kim Jong-un, ecstatic at the launch of the THIRD hypersonic missile, is seen watching the test with his all-powerful sister.

While his all-powerful sister watched in the background, Kim Jong-un cheered on North Korea’s third hypersonic missile test.

The despot stood beside a screen, while his sister Kim Yo-jong and officials applauded, according to photos released to state media.

The missile flew 435 miles at an altitude of about 37 miles, reaching a speed of Mach 10 – or 7672mph, according to the nuclear-armed country’s state media.

The latest test, according to official news agency KCNA, demonstrated “the superior manoeuverability of the hypersonic glide vehicle” and claimed to have hit a target 620 miles away.

According to NK News, the presence of Yo-jong, who is 35 years old, is significant and a sign of her growing influence.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Ankit Panda said, “Everything about this test is a reminder that North Korea is all-in on a new military modernization campaign.”

The latest test follows one conducted by North Korea earlier this week, which resulted in the grounding of aircraft in Southern California.

Hypersonic missiles have a top speed of Mach 5, or five times the sound speed.

A glide vehicle is launched on a rocket and then detaches to home in on a target.

Unlike conventional ballistic missiles, they can be maneuvered at high speeds as they descend to Earth, making them difficult to intercept.

The world leaders in hypersonic missiles are Russia and China, with the US investing to catch up.

North Korea’s five-year plan lists hypersonic missile development as a “top priority” task.

North Korea must “further accelerate efforts to steadily build up the country’s strategic military muscle both in quality and quantity, and further modernize the army,” Kim said after the launch.

Professor Leif-Eric Easley of Ewha University in Seoul stated that the weapon was not ready for deployment.

“However, Pyongyang’s ability to threaten its neighbors continues to grow,” he added.

Kim Yo-jong, daughter of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-il, was born in September 1987.

From a young age, she is said to have had a close relationship with her brother, Kim Jong-un.

Between 1996 and 2000, they studied in Switzerland together, relying on each other for company and support during those isolated years.

She is believed to have continued her education at the Kim Il-sung Military University and then at the Kim Il-sung University of Computer Science.

North Korea has been defiant in its response to US calls for talks.

The US-North Korean dialogue has stalled, and the country is facing multiple threats…

