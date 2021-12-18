Kim Jong-un: How North Korea’s leader has been ‘underestimated’ for ten years, from weight loss to missiles

Kim Jong-un: How North Korea’s leader has been ‘underestimated’ for the past ten years on everything from weight loss to missiles

Kim Jong-un has left his imprint on North Korea during his decade in power, from ruthless purges to intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

When Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s “Supreme Leader,” took power 10 years ago this week, the world wondered what kind of leader he would be.

Today we have our answer: North Korea is still a cruel and brutal dictatorship, but it is now more armed and isolated than ever before.

The tyrant has already surpassed his father, Kim Jong-il’s, total number of nuclear weapons tests, each with greater explosive power than the last.

He’s fired more missiles than both of his predecessors combined, is thought to have miniaturized warheads, and has tested weapons capable of reaching the United States.

“North Korea isn’t ‘developing’ these programs any longer.

“They have them, and they work,” said North Korean analyst Jacob Bogle, who has used satellite imagery to map the country’s infrastructure.

“This could give Kim enormous leverage in extorting concessions while also making regime change virtually impossible.”

It is “a key part of marking his 10 years in power,” according to Michael Madden of the Stimson Centre in Washington, DC, a leading expert on North Korean leadership.

“Under his father’s leadership, they’d launch one of those Taepodong missiles, but it’d never make it to low-earth orbit,” he said.

“They did it under Kim Jong-un, a year after his father died.”

The 37-year-old, who received his education in Switzerland and sports a “pudding bowl” haircut, has also ruthlessly reshaped his own family.

North Korea executed Jang Song-thaek, his own uncle and father’s most trusted adviser, just two years after assuming power.

Kim Jong-nam, his brother and a rival for power, followed in 2017.

In an airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, he was assassinated with a nerve agent.

Mr Madden explained, “This is sending a message internally to North Korean elites not to form alternative power centers or to abuse the power and trust that they have been given.”

But perhaps nothing better exemplifies Kim Jong-un’s reach than a sitting US president flying across the globe three times to meet him.

Former President Donald Trump met with Kim twice in 2018, first in Singapore and then in the United States.

