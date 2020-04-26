Kim Jong-un in a coma? Media report that it is in a “vegetative state”

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to be in a vegetative state after failing to recover from cardiovascular surgery, multiple media outlets in China, Japan and the United States report.

North Korea has yet to issue any communication due to its strict confidential structure.

An article in the Shukan Gendai newspaper in Japan published that the North Korean leader is in a “vegetative state.”

During the morning of today, other reports indicated that from China a group of doctors departed last Thursday for North Korea to attend the North Korean leader.

Currently, the hashtag “#KIMJONGUNDEAD” is in first place on Twitter in the international category.

The politician’s health has been under public question in the international sphere after he was absent to commemorate the 108th birthday of his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, founder of the regime that currently governs the country.

This event is the most important activity in the country, and Kim, 36, has not missed the ceremony since she inherited the power of her father in late 2011.

Despite the attempts, the South Korean government has also been unable to validate information circulating about Kim’s poor health.

For his part, the President of the United States, Donald Trump downplayed reports this week of the North Korean leader’s health.

“I think the report was incorrect,” Trump told reporters, declining to say whether he had been in contact with North Korean officials.