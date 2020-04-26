Kim Jong-un reportedly deceased, according to Asian media

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was reported to have died this Saturday, according to Chinese and Japanese media. This week a Chinese medical team came to the Asian country to promote assistance to the North Korean dictator, amid rumors that Kim Jon-un was in serious health after undergoing a heart operation.

She has been the deputy director of a Hong Kong media outlet, apparently the granddaughter of the Chinese foreign minister, according to TMZ, who reportedly reported the death of the Asian leader. Similarly, they highlight that Kim could still be alive, but about to die and with no prospect of recovery.

The woman reportedly posted the news on a social media app called Weibo, citing a “very solid source” about Kim’s death. A Japanese magazine reports that he is in a “vegetative state” after heart surgery went wrong.

For his part, the delegate of Cultural Relations of North Korea in Spain, Alejandro Cao de Benos, ruled out this morning the rumors about the state of health of the North Korean leader in social networks. .