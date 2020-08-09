Kim Jong-un rolls up to village devastated by floods in luxury SUV

Kim Jong-un visited a North Korean village devastated by flooding in a luxury SUV, it has been reported.

State-sanctioned photographs show the North Korean leader in the driver’s seat of the vehicle believed to be a Lexus LX 570, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The images also show for the first time Kim in the driver’s seat of a passenger vehicle, UPI reports.

Recent heavy rains in the area left more than 900 homes inundated or destroyed there, state media said on Friday.

During his visit, Kim ordered officials to send his special stock of grain to the flood victims and facilitate the use of necessary supplies, such as cement, in rebuilding the damaged sites, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

“It is of priority importance to quickly supply sleeping materials, daily commodities, medicines and other necessities to the flood-affected people to stabilize their living as early as possible,” Kim was quoted as saying.

“He ordered the relevant field to submit a document on supplying every household in the afflicted area with the reserve food grain of the chairman of the State Affairs Commission,” KCNA said.

Nearly 730 homes and 600 hectares of rice fields have been flooded and 179 homes destroyed, according to Yonhap News Agency.

It is not clear when Kim visited the area, but it is likely to be on Thursday, as state media reported special heavy rain warnings were issued in Hwanghae province for two days starting from Tuesday.

North Korea is vulnerable to natural disasters due to its lack of infrastructure, with heavy rains, in particular, leaving thousands of people displaced in the impoverished country.

The United Nations Security Council has banned export of luxury items to North Korea, the New York Post reports.

But Kim has been seen in luxury cars before — including Mercedes-Benzes and a Rolls-Royce.