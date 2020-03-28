Kim-Joy’s recipe for tangzhong pig buns in soup

The Asian tangzhong method produces wonderfully soft buns that go well with loads of different soups

These buns are super-soft thanks to the Asian tangzhong method, also known as water roux – perfect for covering in butter and having with your soup. I made a french onion soup for my pigs to float in, but you could try mushroom, minestrone or broccoli soup. You can also make lots of different bread animals – cats, hippos, frogs etc.

Makes: 8-10

For the tangzhong

25g strong white bread flour

100ml water

For the dough

The tangzhong paste

160ml whole milk

50g melted unsalted butter

1 large egg

15g sugar

1 tsp salt

420g strong white bread flour

7g yeast

Plus

Edible ink pen (or use a little black gel food dye mixed with water)

To make the tangzhong paste, whisk the flour with the water in a pan until smooth. Place the pan on a low heat and stir continuously using a spatula, until it has a pudding-like consistency. Transfer to a bowl, cover with clingfilm and place in the freezer for 10 minutes to cool.

Meanwhile, warm the milk and melt the butter. Add to a large bowl with the sugar and salt. Take the tangzhong out of the freezer and add to the bowl along with the egg. Whisk together.

Add the flour and yeast. If using a mixer, allow the machine to knead for 10 minutes with the dough-hook attachment. If working by hand, use a wooden spoon to combine everything into a ball of dough, then turn out on to a floured surface. Knead by hand for about 10-15 minutes. Place the dough into a lightly oiled large bowl and cover with clingfilm. Leave to rise until it has doubled in size.

When risen, knock back and divide into 8-10 portions. Shape each one into a pig – larger piece for the body, smaller for the head, and then smaller for the arms, legs, ears and nose. Use a little water to help stick together if needed. Cover with lightly oiled clingfilm and leave to rise until they have doubled in size.

Heat the oven to 180C (fan-assisted). When the bread has risen, brush with a lightly beaten egg and bake for about 15 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and leave to cool. Add the eyes and nose using the edible ink pen or food dye mixed with water.

Heat up your soup then serve it with a bun floating in each portion.