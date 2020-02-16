Kim Kardashian and Kanye West join Vanity Fair Oscars Party

It’s the hottest Academy Awards bash in town.

So naturally it was an enviable guestlist at the 26th annual Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night, with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leading the glamour alongside fellow stunners Kylie Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski.

Kim turned heads in a 2003 Alexander McQueen Shipwrecked Oyster Gown, which showcased every inch of her incredible frame, while her billionaire sister Kylie, 22, husband Kanye, 42, and actress pal Emily, 28, all put on edgy displays in a host of fashion-forward ensembles.

Kim’s deconstructed cream frock featured a gauzy ruffle skirt and sheer bodice. Little strips of fabric hung down the skirt, offering an elegantly undone edge.

The SKIMS creator styled her hair with the wet-look that she’s grown so fond of over the years. She played up her eyes with smoky shadow and lush lashes. The star’s bronzed body glistened courtesy of a layer of shimmer, undoubtedly from her own lucrative line of cosmetics.

Kylie is known to pull out all the stops when it comes to making a red carpet appearance and she didn’t disappoint as she headed to the after-party in a waist-cinching Ralph & Russo gunmetal gown.

Emily – who has previously given a nod to feminism by posing naked alongside Kim – left little to the imagination in racy white two-piece comprising of a bandeau top and low-slung pillar skirt.

Sofia Vergara was equally as stunning as she sparkled in a form-fitting dress at the star-studded soiree with husband Joe Manganiello by her side before Jessica Alba upped the ante in a corset style number.

The Modern Family beauty looked effortlessly glamorous wearing a studded gown adorned with thousands of sparkling rhinestones. The structured number featured a corset top and a silver belt to hug her waist before draping down into a mermaid style lace bottom.

Quinn Murphy make-up created a flawless glam for the Modern Family star using Kiss NY Professional cosmetics and Naturopathica skincare.

Joe looked dapper alongside his wife wearing a black tuxedo with a matching bow tie and shoes.

Jessica Alba joined in on the sparkling memo wearing a nude dress with ornate rhinestone detailing and her muscular arms were perfectly bronzed to match the golden tones running vertically down her frame.

Gabrielle Union simply stunned in a white sheer dress adorned with delicate floral appliques.

A sparkling silver belt was wrapped around her waist and gave structure to her incredibly detailed dress, which she paired with towering heels.

Not one to miss out on a fashion moment, Dwyane matched his leading lady wearing a sheer lace blazer in a similar fabric as Gabrielle’s.

Chrissy Teigen looked flawless in a sheer teal number with a braided cape resting across her shoulders and draping down to her legs.

Her EGOT-winning husband, John Legend, was dressed in a classic black tux paired with a white button down and black bow tie.

Katharine McPhee Foster donned a tight lilac dress with cut-outs along her hips lined with glittering rhinestones.

The Waitress star was joined by her musician husband, David Foster, who looked handsome in a black bow tie to complement his classic tuxedo.

Elizabeth Banks brought a pop of color to the carpet wearing a bright red gown with a plunging neckline and impressive skirt.

She stayed with her color theme wearing a pair of strappy heels and styled her short platinum tresses in loose waves which hit just above her shoulders.

Sarah Paulson rocked a black sequin gown while her lady love, Holland Taylor, looked stylish in a black velvet suit with hot pink details.

Leslie Mann also took note to wear something that sparkled as she stepped out in a purple-hued gown with husband Judd Apatow by her side.

Ron Howard found the perfect date for the star-studded affair as he walked alongside daughter Bryce Dallas Howard.

Kate Hudson showed hint of her cleavage in a dress with a deep V neckline and thigh-grazing slit created by Vivienne Westwood Couture.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sported a black satin dress with an over-emphasized sleeve while Nicole Richie opted for a sparkling strapless gown.

Minnie Driver flaunted her fit physique in a strapless white gown, which was hemmed below her knees to reveal a pair of silver heels.

Olivia Wilde sported a black gown with a plunging neckline and billowing sleeves to match her flowing skirt.

Tracee Ellis Ross did not disappoint in an ornate golden gown with long, caped sleeves to match her sequined number.

Megan Mullally glimmered in an ombre dress which started with pink beading along her shoulders and transformed into a golden gown toward the bottom.

Director Ava DuVernay went for an emerald ensemble with a thick diamond studded belt wrapped around her waist.

Judith Light stunned in a backless white gown with long, beaded sleeves and matching satin heels.

Catherine O’Hara stood out from the crowd wearing a colorful print gown perfectly suitable for her Schitt’s Creek character, Moira Rose.

Joan Collins looked snazzy in a silver sheath which included unique sheer black sleeves sewn just above her elbows.

Mindy Kaling stunned in a royal purple gown with a touch of bling sewn into the sweetheart neckline to match her massive watch.

Nikki Hilton channeled Grecian vibes wearing a shiny silver dress with floral appliques around her straps.

Amanda Peet mixed patterns with a black dress featuring a blue floral pattern and interesting fishnet sleeves and a collar.

Suki Waterhouse flaunted peeks of her toned torso underneath a sheer black gown with green floral fabric wrapped around her waistline.

Hailey Bieber let her figure do the talking in a black lace gown with see-through material along her arms and a deep slit along her thigh.

Billie Eilish, 18, stayed true to her androgynous style wearing a glittering Gucci shirt to match a pair of slacks and elbow-length gloves.

Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson recently announced they’re set to become dads and will welcome a new baby into their lives later this year.

Paris Jackson was feeling frilly in a sherbet colored dress adorned with feathers.

Russell Wilson lent a helping hand to his pregnant wife Ciara, who simply stunned in a sheer mesh ensemble.

Demi Moore glowed in a black gown and was joined by her oldest daughter, Rumer Willis, who wore a nude tulle dress with gold bead work on the skirt.

Maria Sharapova opted for a neon hue as she stepped out wearing a vibrant lime green dress with long sleeves to match a sweeping skirt.

Rebel Wilson looked stunning in an electric pink dress with puffy sleeves after presenting at the Oscars with James Corden.

And while Scarlett Johansson missed out on a golden statue tonight, she seemed to be having a great time with fiance Colin Jost by her side.