Kim Kardashian Is Focused On Healing Relationship With Kanye West After Family Trip

Kim Kardashian is determined to make her relationship with husband Kanye West work after their family trip to the Caribbean, according to a source.

Kardashian and West enjoyed a family trip to the Dominican Republic. Following their vacation, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is now focusing her effort on sorting her marriage to the “Gold Digger” rapper.

“Kim is focused on healing her relationship with Kanye and has been busy taking care of their kids and him,” a source told Us Weekly.

“She has been helping and supporting him a ton while he’s been struggling with his mental health and wants him to know and feel that she is there for him through thick and thin.”

The insider added that their marriage faced a hard blow during the quarantine. West struggled with the lockdown and it had the same effect on his wife.

“The quarantine has been hard on Kanye and, in turn, has been difficult for her too. Their marriage definitely faced some hardships and was just hanging on with Kanye not being able to fully be present for their family, but ultimately Kim wants to keep everyone together and work things out for their kids,” the source continued.

The tipster added that while the vacation helped, it wasn’t enough to solve their marital issues. In fact, Kardashian and West are facing “deeper” problems.

“Their vacation definitely helped put things at ease for the time being, but the issues they were dealing with go deeper than that and unfortunately won’t just be solved with a trip,” the source said.

Prior to this report, another source said Kardashian was considering divorcing West because she felt that she already did all she could to help him. However, she was torn on whether she should pursue the divorce or not because it wasn’t what she wanted for her family.

“Kim is very torn. The last thing she wants is to be divorced with four kids. She knows that she will be fine financially, but her concerns are the kids and the partnership. She is moving towards a divorce, but who knows if she will actually sign papers,” the source said.