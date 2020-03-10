Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist reveals the little-known concealer trick for flawless coverage

Kim Kardashian makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic has revealed a little-known concealer trick he uses to achieve her look.

The makeup guru explained he uses a technique called micro-concealing to create a ‘flawless’ yet very natural complexion.

‘Micro-concealing is technique used to precisely conceal blemishes or pigmentation using a small amount of product and a brush,’ he told Byrdie.

He explained: ‘This technique works best for those who are looking to use a minimal amount of product and a fresher more natural looking face.’

Mario said you use a thin makeup brush to place the product gently into small dots throughout the face.

You then feather out the product by applying minimal pressure on the brush and pat your fingers softly to set the concealer.

Mario revealed that for this look to work, you’ll need to find a colour ‘as close to your exact shade as possible’.

He said:’It’s rare that your skin will match one shade perfectly, so it’s important to mix and customise.’

He also explained that a common mistake is not blending or setting your under-eye concealer.

Mario revealed that it’s important to start with a flat brush and dab product under the eye before using a damp sponge to blend the concealer towards the outer corner.

After blending, set the concealer with a loose setting power as ‘this keeps concealer from settling into fine lines’.