Kim Leadbeater: Every day, I think about Jo Cox and wonder if I made the right decision by becoming an MP.

Every day, Kim Leadbeater wonders if she made the right decision by becoming a member of Parliament.

During an interview in her parliamentary office before recess, she tells me, “Literally I just had that conversation with my partner walking in.”

“I was on Newsnight yesterday talking about toxicity and abuse in public life and panic alarms, and you think to yourself, ‘Do I want to live my life like this?’

“It was also because putting myself forward was such a spur-of-the-moment decision.”

There was no grand plan, and I’m not in this job because I’ve always wanted to be a member of Parliament.”

When her late sister Jo Cox’s seat became vacant in May, the 45-year-old former lecturer and personal trainer was tipped as a possible Labour candidate.

Ms Cox had been murdered in her Batley and Spen constituency for nearly five years, and after her successor, Tracy Brabin, was elected Mayor of West Yorkshire, “Jo’s seat” – as Ms Leadbeater describes it – required new representation.

It took her only a few days to make her decision.

“At first, my family told me, ‘You should definitely do it.’

After that, we slept for a night and awoke thinking, “What a ridiculous idea, don’t be crazy,” she said.

“Another 24 hours later, my father warned me that if I didn’t do it, I’d regret it if someone else got the job.”

So we decided as a group to put myself forward, but we were all nervous.”

After a difficult – and at times nasty – election campaign, she won the seat with a razor-thin majority of 323 votes in July.

Ms Leadbeater gave her first Commons speech in September, in which she said that her sister’s murder had “ripped the heart out of my family.”

She was on a constituency visit to a school with a member of her staff two months later, in October, when news broke that Conservative MP for Southend West, Sir David Amess, had been stabbed multiple times.

He eventually passed away.

“It was a really bad day,” she said, recalling her feelings after hearing the news.

