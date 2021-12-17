Kim Potter sobs on the stand as she remembers Daunte Wright telling her, “You shot me.”

OFFICER Kim Potter sobbed on the witness stand on Friday as she recalled Daunte Wright telling her “you shot me” during a traffic stop near Minneapolis.

When she fatally shot Wright in April, the former Brooklyn Center officer claimed she used a gun instead of a Taser and described the “look of fear” on another officer’s face as they attempted to stop the 20-year-old from driving away.

“We were having a hard time.”

“We were attempting to prevent him from leaving,” Potter explained.

“It just became a shambles.”

“I remember yelling, ‘Taser, Taser, Taser,’ and nothing happened,” Potter cried.

Then he confessed that I had shot him.”

Potter, 49, was charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter on April 11 after fatally shooting Wright.

Potter may have meant to use her Taser instead of her handgun on Wright, according to the former Brooklyn Center police chief.

Her body camera video shows her repeatedly yelling “Taser!” before firing the weapon.

The shooting sparked days of rioting.

Prosecutors had been asked by Wright’s family and protesters to file murder charges against him.

The shooting occurred during the trial of Derek Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer who was found guilty of murder for pressing his knee against George Floyd’s neck while the black man claimed he couldn’t breathe.

Wright was pulled over for expired tags, according to police, but they attempted to arrest him after discovering an outstanding warrant.

The warrant was issued after he failed to appear in court on charges of fleeing officers and possessing a firearm without a permit during a June encounter with Minneapolis police.

A police body camera video shows Potter approaching Wright as he stands outside his car, being arrested by another officer.

As Wright fights the cops, Potter yells, “I’ll Tase you! I’ll Tase you! Taser! Taser!” before firing a single shot from her right handgun.

Potter holstered her handgun on the right side and her Taser on the left, both with their grips facing backward, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, Potter would need to use her left hand to remove the Taser, which is yellow and has a black grip.

In Minnesota, second-degree manslaughter does not require the presence of intent.

The charge, which carries a maximum penalty of ten years in prison, can be used when someone is suspected of causing a death through “culpable negligence” that creates an unreasonable risk and knowingly takes chances to cause a death.

Ben Crump, an attorney for the Wright family, has disputed that the shooting was an accident, claiming that an experienced officer can tell the difference between a…

