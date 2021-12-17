‘Kim Potter trial live updates: Officer sobs over Daunte Wright shooting’

‘Kim Potter trial live updates: The latest news as an officer sobs over the shooting of Daunte Wright’

Kim Porter, a former Minneapolis cop, has been summoned to testify in her case.

In the shooting death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop that turned into an arrest, Kim Potter was charged with first and second-degree manslaughter.

Potter repeatedly yelled “taser!” before shooting Wright, according to body camera footage of the incident.

The 49-year-old former Minneapolis cop testified that she never used her taser in her 26-year career and mistook her gun for one.

Potter also mentioned a squabble between her fellow officers, Sgt.

Prior to the shooting, Mychal Johnson, Anthony Luckey, an officer trainee, and Wright.

Luckey allegedly pulled over Wright after noticing an expired registration and an air freshener dangling from the rearview mirror.

In April 2021, Potter was arrested three days after the shooting and released on a (dollar)100,000 bond.

‘It was the worst day of my life,’ says the speaker.

Katie Wright, Daunte Wright’s mother, described April 11, 2021, as the “worst day of my life” during a press conference two days later.

The bereaved mother described the phone call she received as he was being pulled over, as well as how the woman in the passenger seat video-called her after he was shot.

Katie Wright said she picked up the phone and saw her son in the driver’s seat, lifeless.

“I never imagined anything like this would happen.

“I just assumed he was going to be arrested,” Wright said.

Was Kim Potter terminated as a result of the shooting?

Kim Potter resigned from her position on April 13, 2021, just two days after the shooting.

Police Chief Tim Gannon has also resigned, according to Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott.

When did the trial of Kim Potter start?

According to CNN, opening statements in Kimberly Potter’s trial began on December 8, 2021 in the same courtroom where ex-cop Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd.

Potter has pleaded not guilty and faces a minimum of ten years in prison if convicted.

Kim Potter – who is she?

Kimberly Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, was identified as the officer who shot Daunte Wright while attempting to use a taser.

Following the shooting, Potter, 49, was assigned to administrative work.

Potter quit her job two days after the shooting, on April 13, 2021.

She had been a cop for 26 years.