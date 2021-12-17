‘Kim Potter trial live updates: The latest news as an officer sobs over the shooting of Daunte Wright’

‘Kim Potter trial: Latest news as officer sobs over Daunte Wright shooting’

Kim Porter, a former Minneapolis police officer, has been called to the stand to testify in her case.

In the shooting death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop that turned into an arrest, Kim Potter was charged with first and second-degree manslaughter.

Potter yelled “taser!” repeatedly before shooting Wright, according to body camera footage.

The 49-year-old former Minneapolis cop testified that she never used her taser during her 26-year career and mistook her gun for one.

Potter also mentioned a squabble between her fellow officers, Sgt.

Prior to the shooting, Mychal Johnson, officer trainee Anthony Luckey, and Wright.

Luckey allegedly pulled over Wright after noticing an expired registration and an air freshener dangling from the rear-view mirror.

Potter was arrested three days after the shooting and released on a (dollar)100,000 bond three days later in April 2021.

For the most up-to-date trial information, please visit our Kim Potter live blog.