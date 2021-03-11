Kimanyal set to continue with his meteoric development after injury scare

NAIROBI, March 11 (Xinhua) — Several Kenyan athletes loom as potential challengers to David Rudisha’s long-held status in the 800m event but the Commonwealth Games champion Wycliffe Kinyamal considers himself as the future star in the two-lap event.

Kinyamal started as field athlete, high jump, but transited to the 800m event after being inspired by Rudisha, the world 800m record holder. Both athletes hail from Transmara which is famous for wildlife.

After switching events while still a student at Mogonga Secondary School, he won the East African Junior Athletics Championships in 2016.

In 2017, he established himself as an elite runner with impressive performances at the European track circuit getting a personal best of 1:43.94 in the Rialto meeting which boosted his credentials.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, Kinyamal, 23, showed his championship pedigree when he beat a rich field that included Botswana’s Nijel Amos to win his first global title.

However, his rapid rise was halted with a long-term back injury that saw him miss the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

“My lower back injury gave me a setback, it was painful missing the World Championships in Doha after winning my first medal at Commonwealth. I was confident but my plans were reigned with the injury,” Kinyamal told Xinhua on Thursday.

The postponement of 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic was an ultimate mixed blessing as it gave Kinyamal a lifeline for a full recovery and hope to cut the Kenyan team to the Games slated for July 23 to August 8

“I’m back in training and my Olympic plans are on the right track. I have competed in a few local races, Athletics Kenya track and field weekend meets to gauge my body; I can say it’s responding pretty well. My dream of replacing David (Rudisha) is still on,” he said.

Kinyamal trains with great athletes at Global Communication camp in Kaptagat, the staple home of world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon, Geoffrey Kamworor among others who inspire him to work hard to achieve his track goals.

Kinyamal is among the Kenyan athletes who are receiving 109,600 shillings (1,000 U.S. dollars) monthly financial aid from National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) to help ease their Olympic Games preparation before the national trials.

The funding will enable them to access training facilities, specialist coaching, equipment and accommodation here and abroad during their training period.

Other runners being funded to train includes world bronze medalist Ferguson Rotich and National Cross Country champion Rogers Kwemoi.

Some are marathoners named in the Kenyan team; including the World Marathon Championships bronze medalist, Amos Kipruto and 2019 Boston Marathon winner Lawrence Cherono, Vincent Kipchumba, world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, Ruth Chepngetich, Peres Jepchirchir, Vivian Cheruiyot and Brigid Kosgei. Enditem