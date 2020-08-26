Kimberly Guilfoyle Compared To Rita Repulsa, Cecily Strong After RNC Appearance

She helped kick off some of the action on the first night of the Republican National Convention, which included a speech by her boyfriend and first son, Donald Trump Jr. However, Kimberly Guilfoyle’s remarks and appearance have led to some very interesting comparisons for the former Fox News host.

After her impassioned speech, where she made a case for President Donald Trump, who will face off against Democratic Nominee Joe Biden in the November election, many took to Twitter to compare her to both “SNL” actress/comedian Cecily Strong and the fictional character Rita Repulsa from “Power Rangers.”

When it came to Rita Repulsa, many were surprised when they realized that Guilfoyle reminded them of the character, who was one of the prime villains on the 1990s “Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers” TV show.

Others had fun making humorous remarks about the comparison.

Of course, others jumped to the character’s, who was portrayed by Carla Perez, defense, stating that the comparisons were unfair to her.

Meanwhile, others noticed that she bore a striking resemblance to Cecily Strong and the character she has portrayed at times on “SNL”– fellow Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

Others also looked forward to Strong taking on Guilfoyle during the new season of the show, as well as other characters.

Guilfoyle and her boyfriend were both mocked on social media for their appearances at the Convention, which will end at the end of the week with President Trump officially accepting the Republican nomination and starting his official run to retain office.

Also set to appear at the convention are the President’s other adult children, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump, as well as his wife, Melania Trump.