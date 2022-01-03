Kimberly Guilfoyle is Donald Trump Jr.’s partner.

Kimberly Guilfoyle is Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend.

As Donald Trump Jr.’s partner, KIMBERLY Guilfoyle made headlines.

Despite the fact that the couple makes headlines together, Guilfoyle has a strong presence on her own.

Kimberly Guilfoyle is an American lawyer and television news host who co-hosted Fox News’ The Five.

She was born in San Francisco in 1969 to a Puerto Rican mother and an Irish father, and studied law before appearing on a number of legal television shows.

Guilfoyle was dubbed a “conservative cheerleader for President Trump” by The Washington Post in 2018.

She has known the Trump family for a long time.

Guilfoyle was reported to be the chair of the Trump Victory Committee’s finance committee earlier this year.

In July 2020, she tested positive for coronavirus, but she said she was feeling fine and “looking forward to a quick recovery.”

Donald Trump Jr. was not infected with the virus.

Guilfoyle delivered a fiery speech at the Republican National Convention for 2020 on August 24.

Democrats, she declared, “wish to destroy this country, and everything we have fought for and cherish.”

“President Trump is the leader who will rebuild the promise of America and ensure that every citizen can realize their American dream,” she shouted in support of her boyfriend’s father.

Guilfoyle has long been friends with the Trump family, but news of her dating Donald Trump Jr. surfaced in May 2018.

The two were seen together at an event, which sparked speculation in the media.

Guilfoyle has previously been married twice; her first husband, Gavin Newsom, was a politician who served as mayor of San Francisco in 2003.

She married her second husband, Eric Villency, in 2006, but the couple divorced three years later after having a son.

After the former president’s son proposed on New Year’s Eve 2020, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been secretly engaged for a year.

The pair have been together since 2018, after 15 years of friendship.

Guilfoyle made the announcement after sharing a photo of herself and Don Jr at his father’s Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve gala celebration.

Guilfoyle flaunted her 8-carat diamond on her engagement finger while wearing a glitzy black gown.

“Celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr’s birthday was extra special tonight.”

Don, you are brave, intelligent, funny, and the love of my life.

I’m looking forward to spending the rest of our lives with you.

The former Fox News host captioned the photo, “Love you.”

“For the past year, they’ve kept it quiet as they adjusted to life in Florida after moving from New York…

