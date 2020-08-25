Kimberly Guilfoyle Net Worth: Donald Trump Jr’s Girlfriend Had A Successful TV Career

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s net worth is around $25 million. The lawyer actually started her career on TV by appearing on several shows.

Guilfoyle was a longtime friend of the Trump family before becoming official with the 42-year-old son of the president. At 52 years old, the lawyer has years of experience under her belt, but one of the many highlights of her career was appearing on several TV shows. She hosted “Both Sides” and acted in a small role for the film “Happily Even After.”

The San Francisco, California native also led several shows under Fox News such as “The Five,” “Outnumbered,” and “The Lineup.” Her profession as a lawyer became handy because she became an analyst for “Anderson Cooper 360” and in the “O’Reilly Factor” segment “Is It Legal?” according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Unknown to many, life was not easy growing up for the University of San Francisco School of Law graduate. She had to do side gigs as a model for Victoria’s Secret to pay for law school. She also worked in a clothing store when she was younger.

According to Bustle, she was previously married for five years to 2003 San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom. In 2018, she began dating Donald Trump Jr., who currently serves as one of the executives of the Trump Organization. Trump Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Trump from 2005 until 2018. The two share five children together: Kai Madison, Chloe Sophia, Donald John Trump III, Tristan Milos and Spencer Frederick.

When compared to her boyfriend’s net worth, the former Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney’s fortune is actually not that far behind. Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have an estimated net worth of $25 million each, while Ivanka Trump’s fortune is considerably higher due to her business investments.

In June, Guilfoyle tested positive for COVID-19, but she has now fully recovered. At the time, she claimed she was asymptomatic and as part of the safety protocols, Trump Jr. was also tested but came out negative. Due to the events, Guilfoyle canceled all her scheduled events for President Trump.

Aside from being a TV personality, a lawyer and being active in campaigning for Trump’s reelection, Guilfoyle has published a book called “Making the Case: How To Be Your Own Best Advocate” in 2015. Guilfoyle and her team also do fundraising activities, an area where her great networking skills are being used to full effect.