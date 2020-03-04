Kimmich one of Europe’s best players, says Salihamidzic

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, March 4 (Xinhua) — Joshua Kimmich is reliably turning into his team’s save haven, says Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

“This bloke is always at the highest level no matter where he is turning up,” Salihamidzic commented. The Bavarians sporting director called the defender and midfielder “one of Europe’s best” and said he is “world-class on all positions.”

Facing Schalke 04 in the last-eight round of the German Cup this Tuesday evening, the 25-year-old gave evidence of his invaluable variety as he helped out in Bayern Munich’s back row to close the injury gap’s.

Despite not being known as the team’s top scorer, the 2017 Federation Cup winner scored the winning goal securing the 1-0 victory and the semifinal participation.

Looking at the ruling German champions 3-0 victory in the first leg of the last-16 round of the Champions League against Premier League side Chelsea, the German international earned the best ratings as a vital force in midfield.

For the German national coach Joachim Loew, Kimmich has become a benchmark. He is the anchor of stability in times of inconsistency, the young and newly formed team has to work through.

In 2019 he performed in all of the 2014 world champions games. For 2020 things won’t change. Kimmich has become an indispensable factor.

Kimmich frankly claims the German team has enough quality to win the 2020 Euro and is talking about winning this season’s Champions League with Bayern.

“He is someone every club and coach are dreaming of,” Salihamidzic said, calling him “a lion-hearted leader.”

Kimmich, the Bayern official said, has developed to a trend-setter and game-changer.

The 48-time capped has continuously extended his borders as he appears obsessed and is repeatedly pointing at necessary improvements. “I want to shape an era with my club and the national them.” It is a must for the new German generation to take responsibility, he is insisting.

Kimmich’s distinctive character doesn’t always cause thunderous applause as he is not afraid to comment on a delicate topic concerning his teams.

The Bayern pro criticized Loew after excluding legends such as Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, and Thomas Mueller to initiate the team’s rejuvenation. On top, he is continuously demanding from his Bavarian teammates to develop determination leading to new success.

Despite critics regarding Kimmich’s unrestrained ambitions, Salihamidzic is fond of his performer. “Over the last years, he has significantly developed as a person. He has improved on all stages regardless the position he is in charge of. I like his attitude wanting to win every game,” the 43-year-old former professional emphasized.

Meanwhile, Kimmich says he intends to continue his steep climb. “To express one’s goals is the first step to get to new shores,” he underlined. This season is providing several chances to make his dreams come true.

The German record-holding champion seems ready to add additional silverware to its trophy case, with the help of Kimmich.