Kimmince stunned by change since 2009 WC

It’s been a long road to the MCG for so many cricketers playing on Sunday, but Delissa Kimmince’s journey has been particularly remarkable.

Kimmince, recalled for Australia’s semi-final victory on Thursday, is uniquely well placed to talk about the recent women’s cricket revolution.

The allrounder was part of the 2009 one-day World Cup in Australia, when a crowd of just 2274 watched England defeat New Zealand at North Sydney Oval.

In sharp contrast, more than 75,000 tickets have been sold for Sunday’s Twenty20 World Cup final and hope is building fast that organisers will achieve their lofty goal of packing out the iconic venue.

“I look back and think my career is 12 years on, at the start I was getting $200 a game and having to work a full-time job,” the 30-year-old told reporters.

“Now I’m getting paid to be a professional athlete and go out and entertain crowds of people. It’s an unbelievable opportunity and not many people get to have it.

“It’s an unbelievable change in such a short amount of time.

“I’m just grateful to be here … you just have to go out and enjoy those moments (Sunday’s final), they only come once in a lifetime.”

Kimmince made her international debut at age 18 in 2008 but fell out of love with the sport during the 2009 World Cup, rejecting a national contract to couch surf then live and work in a London pub.

Having a hit with Warwickshire reminded her that cricket could be fun.

She marked her international return in 2014 then was forced to miss the 2015 Ashes tour because of a back injury, which also affected her during the ensuing home summer and inaugural women’s Big Bash.

Life after cricket became Kimmince’s focus, she started a cleaning business and joined Brisbane for the first AFLW season in 2017.

Kimmince only played one game for the Lions but the experience had a positive impact on her cricket; she earned an international recall in 2017 and hasn’t looked back since.

“I’ve had injuries, I’ve lost contracts, to come back and play a crucial role (in the semi) makes it all that more worthwhile and enjoyable,” she said.

“I’m an afternoon napper and couldn’t nap at all (on Thursday). All I could keep thinking was it’s not the greatest of ways to go out of a home tournament.”