‘Kind and caring’ 14-year-old boy dies unexpectedly, leaving family in shock.

After his sudden death, the family of a “kind and caring” 14-year-old boy who “lit up every room” has been left reeling.

Kai Lloyd, a student at Connah’s Quay High School in Flintshire, Wales, died tragically on Friday, according to the school’s headteacher.

After hearing the news, Amanda Harrison revealed the students’ and teachers’ “heartache.”

“Our thoughts immediately go to members of this learner’s family, and words cannot adequately express the shock and pain that has befallen them,” she said, according to North Wales Live.

“I’ve spoken with Dad, and even as a parent, I can’t begin to describe how heartbroken he is.

“As a school community, we will begin to process this information gradually now, and our sense of loss will be palpable in the coming days, I am confident.”

“Grief takes many forms and can last a long time.”

Mrs. Harrison stated that the school will provide professional assistance to students who require it.

“Connah’s Quay High School is a family,” she said.

Our family is in pain, but we’ll stick together to get through it.”

“Our hearts are well and truly broken, we love you so much Kai, you will forever be our baby boy,” Kai’s mother Lisa wrote on Facebook.

A fundraiser has also been established to assist the “family with Kai’s funeral costs and other expenses during this difficult time.”

“Kai Lloyd was a very much loved son and brother,” Sian Bland, who founded the JustGiving page, said.

“Kai shone brightly in every room he entered.

He had a lighthearted personality, and his smile was contagious; when he smiled, other people smiled as well.”

“Those who knew Kai knew him to be a genuine, kind, and loving person.”

So far, over £6,500 has been donated.

Kai’s family will release balloons with messages for the teenager from the Navy Club in Connah’s Quay at 5.30pm today.

“If you don’t want to send a balloon, maybe a candle can be lit for him,” his mother said.

The cause of Kai’s death has not been revealed.

