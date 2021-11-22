‘King Richard,’ the father of Venus and Serena Williams, walked out on the first family and ‘left wife to raise six children alone.’

The life and times of Venus and Serena Williams, as well as their father’s role in coaching them to greatness, will be the subject of a film soon.

King Richard, starring Will Smith as the father of the grand slam winner sister, will show how a man with no prior experience in the sport and limited financial resources guided his daughters to unprecedented success.

The biopic, which will be released on Friday, depicts the Williams family’s struggle with racism, violence, and hardship.

According to Oscar nominee Smith, it reveals how “complicated” a man three times married Richard is.

Because behind the headlines and grand slams, Richard has a dark past that haunts him after he was accused of abandoning his first wife and their six children.

Richard has been accused of numerous affairs, and his eldest daughter Sabrina has dubbed him “just a sperm donor.”

He told her when she was eight years old that he was going out to buy her a bike before walking out the door, never to return, she told The Sun last year.

Betty, Sabrina’s mother, was left to raise the couple’s six children.

Sabrina claimed that her father was a serial philanderer with numerous hidden sons and daughters across the United States.

“I know there are more siblings,” she told The Sun, “I was told between fifteen and nineteen all over the place, from LA to Louisiana.”

“My mother and father were always arguing about my father’s affairs; he was a serial cheat.”

That was always the main topic of conversation, I recall.

“He’s a selfish man who only cares about himself and relies on his children to get what he wants.”

He wasn’t a father; he was merely a sperm donor.

He had five children and left them to my mother to raise in poverty, never assisting her.”

“[He] is a very difficult and a very complicated character,” Will Smith said this week about his role as Richard.

“This is a film about faith and family.”

It’s a movie about big dreams, and you’d have to be a Grinch not to be inspired by it.”

Richard’s story, however, does not start with Venus and Serena’s success.

The story begins in Los Angeles, where Richard, now 79, and his then-wife, Betty Johnson, were living.

They had five more children, and she had one from a previous relationship.

“I had two childhoods, the first from the age of one to the age of eight,” Sabrina reflected.

“However, once he left, it was only a matter of…

