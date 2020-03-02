Kings snap Knights’ eight-game win streak

Rookie goaltender Cal Petersen made 42 saves and Anze Kopitar scored two goals as the Los Angeles Kings snapped the franchise-record-tying eight-game winning streak of the Vegas Golden Knights with a 4-1 victory Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis scored a goal for Los Angeles, which won its third consecutive game. Drew Doughty and Ben Hutton each added two assists for the Kings, who improved to 6-2-1 in their past nine games.

Shea Theodore scored for Pacific Division-leading Vegas, which suffered its first loss since Feb. 11, when it was blanked at Minnesota 4-0. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 13 of 17 shots, losing for the first time in six starts. The Kings are in last place in the division.

Los Angeles, which jumped to a 4-0 first-period lead in a 5-2 victory over the Golden Knights in their most recent visit to T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 9, took a 2-0 lead Sunday night thanks to two goals by Kopitar. The first came at the 2:01 mark when he roofed Iafallo’s pass from behind the net over Fleury’s right shoulder. The second came when he backhanded in a rebound of a Dustin Brown shot from the right side of the crease for his 20th goal of the season, the 11th time in 14 seasons that Kopitar has scored 20 goals in a season.

Lewis extended the Kings’ lead to 3-0 midway through the second period when he streaked down the left wing, stopped and spun and fired a wrist shot past Fleury’s glove side for his fifth goal of the season.

Theodore cut the Knights’ deficit to 3-1 with his 11th goal on the power play when he intercepted Hutton’s clearing path above the high slot and rifled a wrist shot past Petersen.

Iafallo then put Los Angeles back up by three goals with a power-play goal just before the end of the second period, shoveling in a rebound of an Adrian Kempe shot on the blue ice for his 16th goal of the season.

–Field Level Media