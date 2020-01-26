Kingsbury, Laffont continue to lead moguls World Cup

OTTAWA, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Home favorite Mikael Kingsbury, and Perrine Laffont of France continued their overall lead at the FIS Freestyle Ski Moguls World Cup after claiming victories in Mont Tremblant, Canada on Saturday.

In the first event of 2020 in the moguls World Cup calendar, Kingsbury withstood the pressure from challenger Ikuma Horishima, taking top spot with a total of 86.80 points, only 0.2 better than his Japanese rival in the men’s competition.

Benjamin Cavet of France placed third with a score of 83.99 points.

It was the third World Cup victory of the season for Kingsbury. In the overall moguls World Cup ranking, Kingsbury continues to lead the way with 380 points. Horishima and Cavet are sitting in respective second and third position with 320 and 224 points.

In the women’s competition, Laffont extended her winning streak to a perfect four-for-four so far this season, claiming top spot with a score of 82.14 points.

Yulia Galysheva from Kazakhstan ranked second with 80.99 points, while third place went to Russia’s Anastasia Smirnova with 80.18 points.

In the women’s moguls ranking, Laffont has a perfect 400 points for her four wins, Galysheva moves into second place with 182 points, while Jakara Anthony from Australia is in third place with 174 points.

The FIS Freestyle Ski Moguls World Cup tour will move on to Calgary, where the season’s fifth event will take place at the WinSport Canada Olympic Park on February 1.