Kinsley Construction has sold a building that was once associated with members of the York band Live.

Kinsley Construction has sold a building that was once home to members of the York rock band Live.

According to the York Daily Record, Kinsley Construction sold a building in downtown York that was once associated with the rock band Live for (dollar)6 million to a newly formed Delaware limited liability company.

On November 1, the company signed a deed over to Invictus One LLC for the property at 210 York St.

30 years old, according to the report.

It’s a four-story structure near the ballpark where the York Revolution play.

Kinsley Construction said in a statement that it was “pleased to have reached an amicable resolution,” according to the story.

The building’s status as the headquarters of United Fiber and Data, a telecommunications startup, is unknown.

Kinsley obtained a nearly (dollar)14 million judgment against 120 York LLC, which used to own the building, 15 months ago, according to the Daily Record.

Chad Taylor, Chad Gracey, and Patrick Dahlheimer, all Live members, were among those connected to the company.

