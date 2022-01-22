Kiribati, a Pacific island that had been Covid-free for months, is now under lockdown as the first flight in months brings the virus.

Kiribati, a Pacific island that had been Covid-free for months, has been placed under lockdown.

Kiribati, a Pacific island that had been Covid-free for months, has gone into lockdown after welcoming the virus’s first international flight in months.

After two-thirds of passengers tested positive for Covid-19 and four cases were discovered in the community, the remote island entered its first lockdown on Saturday.

After the government reopened its borders, Fiji Airways flew from Fiji to South Tarawa, Kiribati’s capital.

36 of the 54 vacationers who arrived on Friday tested positive, prompting the government to assemble a quarantine facility for them all.

After officials confirmed four more cases outside the quarantined passengers, the island has been placed under lockdown since Saturday.

Officials confirmed that a guard at the facility tested positive on Tuesday, and that two of his close friends in nearby Bouta village self-isolated, while two more cases were discovered in the community.

Officials from Kiribati confirmed the presence of a fourth in a statement issued on Friday.

After being Covid-free for the majority of the pandemic, islanders will be subjected to their first ever lockdown starting on Saturday.

Residents will be subject to a curfew and will only be allowed to leave their homes for essential work or to access emergency services.

In addition, schools will be closed.

Passengers on the flight from Fiji were quarantined for two weeks and underwent Covid tests, according to the government, raising questions about how they contracted the virus.

All of the passengers had been immunized.

Locals are now fearful for their beloved island’s future.

“As parents, we are concerned about our children because, unlike us, they are unvaccinated and have no access to one [a vaccine]on the island,” Kareaua Nawaia, 32, a school teacher and father of three, told The Guardian.

Dr. Tabutoa Eria chastised the government for taking too long to impose a state of emergency.

“It might [be]too late if you [the lockdown]arrive next week,” he wrote on Facebook.

Please refrain from unnecessary movements, our beloved and beautiful people.

If we don’t move, the virus won’t move.”

According to the Kiribati government, 93.4 percent of over-18s on the island had received one dose of the Covid vaccine in the previous month, while only 53.1 percent had received two doses.

“During this difficult and challenging situation, the Government appeals for elders’, church, island councils’, community and youth leaders’ support and cooperation in order to protect and safeguard our health and nation,” it said.

“The only way to combat this virus is for everyone to get fully vaccinated, so everyone should do so…

