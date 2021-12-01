Kirsten Farage, who is Nigel Farage’s wife, and how many children do they have?

How many children does Nigel Farage have with his wife Kirsten?

NIGEL Paul Farage is a British broadcaster and former politician who served as the leader of the UK Independence Party from 2006 to 2009, then the Brexit Party from 2019 to 2021.

But who is his wife, and how many children has he got?

Following his divorce from his first wife, Farage married German-born Kirsten Mehr in 1999.

Farage is said to split his time between his Kent family home and his London pad, with the couple having two children together.

Kirsten, a Hamburg native, is said to have met Farage in Frankfurt in 1996.

She was a bond broker for the federal government.

Kirsten, 51, said the two had been living “separate lives” for years and that he had “a while ago” moved out of the family home in Kent.

It happened after she was photographed without her wedding ring on her finger.

Farage has remained silent in the wake of his wife’s remarks.

Farage is thought to be staying in the London home on a regular basis because of his role as a presenter for London’s radio station LBC.

Farage, on the other hand, resigned from his radio position with “immediate effect” on June 1st of last year.

Between 1988 and 1999, Hayes married Farage.

In 1985, when he was in his early twenties, the Irish nurse met him in the hospital.

Following a night out at the pub, he was struck by a car in Orpington, Kent.

Hayes cared for him after he suffered serious injuries and was told he might lose his leg.

Farage is the father of four sons and daughters.

Gráinne Hayes has two.

They are Thomas, who was born in 1991, and Samuel, who was born in 1989.

Victoria (born 2000) and Isabelle (born 2005) were the other girls who were with Kirsten.

