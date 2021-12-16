Kiska, the ‘world’s loneliest’ killer whale, was filmed banging her head against a tank ‘in distress’ inside a dingy water park.

Kiska, the ‘world’s loneliest’ killer whale, was filmed ‘in distress’ banging her head against a tank inside a bleak water park.

Unauthorized use of animals charges have been filed against the grim water park where the “world’s loneliest” killer whale was filmed banging its head against the tank.

Marineland has been charged by Niagara Falls police after it was discovered that the park allegedly used animals without permission for a park performance.

The investigation began in October, according to the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS), and is linked to a summer display that investigators believe violated the Ending the Captivity of Whales and Dolphins Act.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that dolphins and whales were used for entertainment purposes without being authorized to do so following an amendment to the Criminal Code under Bill S-203 on June 21, 2019,” according to a statement from the NRPS.

Marineland was being investigated, according to Animal Justice, after the group’s lawyers filed a legal complaint alleging that the marine park’s dolphin shows violated the Criminal Code.

According to the group, the dolphin shows at the park featured pop music, animals performing tricks, and staff encouraging spectator cheering.

“Authorities must investigate whether Marineland’s dolphin performances violate federal laws protecting dolphins from being forced to participate in demeaning performances,” Animal Justice executive director Camille Labchuk said on October 6.

Despite rumors that Marineland is up for sale to a real estate developer, Labchuk told Global News on Monday that the protection agency is concerned about the well-being of animals still at the park.

“We’re urging the provincial and federal governments to intervene in this situation and do everything possible to ensure that these animals are relocated to a sanctuary if Marineland is sold,” Labchuk said.

“As well as ensuring that they do not end up in another marine park where they will be exploited for entertainment.”

It isn’t the first time the park has been chastised for the way its animals have been treated.

Kiska the killer whale was filmed earlier this year banging her head against the side of her tank, clearly distressed after outliving five of her babies.

On February 14, 2022, Catharines court will hear the latest legal action against the park.

Marineland could be fined up to $200,000 under the act.