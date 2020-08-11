‘Kissing Booth’ Star Joey King Was Willing To ‘Do Anything’ To Complete Netflix Trilogy

Joey King and Jacob Elordi are no longer dating in real life, but they still play love interests in Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth” franchise. King revealed that she was willing to work with her ex-boyfriend because she was determined to complete the story of Elle and Noah.

“There’s so much I want to say,” she said in her September Cosmopolitan cover story. “What’s the most, um, correct way to go about this? Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life, I’ll do anything to make sure the story of my character who I care about so much is complete.”

The first film in “The Kissing Booth” franchise followed Elle as she fell in love with her best friend’s bad boy older brother, played by Elordi. In the sequel, released last month, she has to balance their long-distance relationship and decide if she wants to follow him across the country to college.

Netflix secretly filmed a third and final installment at the same time as the second, so King has finished telling her onscreen love story with her ex.

“No one’s thinking to themselves, ‘That was easy,’ because it wasn’t,” the 21-year-old explained. “I’m sure people will analyze every movement and every detail. And you know what? Let them. But at the end of the day, I was just thrilled to be Elle Evans again.”

Previously, King spoke with the podcast Mood With Lauren Elizabeth about the experience and referred to it as a time of personal growth.

“It was crazy. It was a wild experience. But honestly, it was a really beautiful time. Because I learned a lot about myself and I grew as an actor,” she said in late 2019. “I grew as a person on this.”