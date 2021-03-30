Kit tests for 3 coronavirus variants at Ankara airport

ANKARA

Passengers arriving and leaving Ankara will be able to find out if they are carrying the coronavirus or three variants with a single test at Esenboga Airport, said the airport’s medical board chairman.

“In the past, we were looking at the values of the results of tests we received from patients in a laboratory environment. If the values are high, we were evaluating from the gene map that it could be a British mutation, or a Brazilian or South African mutation,” said Dr. Salih Durbaba.

“Currently, thanks to the kit that we produce, these two processes are not required,” he said.

Durbaba said test results will be received in one hour and officials can understand if the passenger has contracted a variant.

Results will be prepared in Turkish and English and will be delivered to passengers via WhatsApp and e-mail, he added.

*Writing by Merve Berker