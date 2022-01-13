Kite festivals are an inextricable part of Bangladesh’s culture.

Locals believe that promoting centuries-old culture can help people overcome their addiction to mobile games.

Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka

Millions of people in Bangladesh, particularly residents of the old parts of the capital Dhaka, follow the centuries-old tradition of kite flying, which has been celebrated every year for generations.

Every year on the first of January, the festival known as ‘Shakrain’ is held.

Thousands of colorful kites fly on the 14th and 15th.

People of all ages and professions flock to the rooftops of their buildings or gather in open fields to fly kites of various colors and sizes in Dhaka’s old areas, which are located on the northwestern bank of the historic Buriganga River.

“I used to see my elders flying kites on a regular basis when I was a kid.

However, with the rapid growth of urbanization, the capital Dhaka has changed its shape, and old Dhaka is now a jungle of unplanned concrete buildings, and people have become addicted to modern technologies such as mobile and computer games.

But every year, at least two days, we remember our oldest tradition and culture of flying kites,” Masud Khan, a 60-year-old resident of Old Dhaka’s Chawk Bazar neighborhood, told Anadolu Agency.

“This has been an inseparable part of Bangladeshi culture for many centuries,” Khan added, referring to the historical 400-year-old bustling heart of Dhaka.

He explained that, like other major socio-cultural events, the kite festival allows them to enjoy their traditionally hectic urban lives in a new light.

“We fly different types of kites from morning to evening, and from evening to midnight, we enjoy sky lanterns and laser lighting against the late winter night sky.”

Unifying symbol

Morshed Mukul, a youth from Old Dhaka’s Lalbagh neighborhood, told Anadolu Agency that the kite festival is a symbol of their unity.

“On this day, we gather with great joy and share delicious food with our neighbors.”

But now, he observed, life is robotic, in which humans operate like a machine in a set circle.

“In our frantic lives, we don’t even have time to pay each other a courtesy call.”

However, on these two days, we forget about everything and simply enjoy ourselves with our loved ones.

