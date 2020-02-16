Kitty with eye condition steals Instagram’s heart with his unique gaze  

An adorable cross-eyed cat has captured the hearts of social media users thanks to his gloriously goofy expressions.

Three-year-old Belarus, from San Francisco, has an eye condition called ‘strabismus,’ which causes him to be cross-eyed, but thankfully it is not painful and does not impair his vision.

It also gives him his unique appearance that has proved irresistible to his 257,000 Instagram followers.

His owner Rachel, who rescued him from a local shelter, told Bored Panda she fell in love with the curious and playful feline the moment she saw him.

Since finding her own pet, Rachel has kept supporting the shelter, raising $4,000 through several campaigns.