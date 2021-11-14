‘Riverdale’ actor KJ Apa says he enjoys drinking his coffee with his girlfriend’s breast milk.

Riverdale, the teen drama TV series, has been a fan favorite since its debut in 2017.

While several of the original cast members of the hit CW series based on the beloved Archie Comics have moved on to other projects, the main four remain as season six begins.

As the show’s lead character, KJ Apa has made a name for himself in Hollywood.

While acting has always been Apa’s second love, second only to playing guitar, we believe a new one will emerge in the young actor’s life.

Apa and his 27-year-old French model girlfriend, Clara Berry, welcomed their first child in September.

As a result of becoming parents, the couple has made some surprising discoveries, one of which is a coffee mix-in.

The Riverdale star admitted that he enjoys his coffee with his girlfriend’s breast milk.

Hirаm Lodge must be demolished.

https:t.coLWIRBSp7Ue (hashtag)Riverdаle pic.twitter.comf7rs8PAJiI

— Riverdale (@CW_Riverdаle) 8 October 2021

Keneti Jаmes Fitzgerаld Apа, also known as KJ, began acting at the age of 16 in a New Zealand soap opera.

His natural acting ability drew notice from all over the world, and in 2016, he was offered an opportunity in Hollywood that every actor dreams of.

Apа landed the lead role in the CW’s Riverdale, which led to a slew of other film roles.

Apа is best known for his role as Archie Andrews on Riverdale.

Fans of Riverdale and Apа’s acting are undeniably enamored with the show, which just finished its fifth season.

Apа’s Hollywood career has benefited from his role as Archie on the hit teen drama, but he previously admitted that while playing Archie, he sometimes feels like he’s in jail.

If having a busy acting career and dealing with the pressures of portraying a popular comic chаracter weren’t enough, Apа and Berry’s first child added to his plate.

Apа’s dream of becoming a father has finally come true, according to a recent Insider article.

“I’ve never been so certain of anything in my life, except that I want to be…

