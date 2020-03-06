Kleenex boss insists company has millions of toilet rolls for coronavirus panic buy

Australia’s best-known toilet paper brand has assured customers amid the nationwide coronavirus panic buying crisis that has left supermarket shelves bare.

Kleenex has stepped up production of the necessity with its manufacturing mills now working around the clock to meet overwhelming demand.

Company spokeswoman Gabbi Davidson appeared on Channel Seven’s Sunrise on Thursday to assure everyone there was no need to panic.

‘We can assure you we will not run out of Kleenex toilet paper,’ she said. ‘I certainly have never seen anything like this in my time.’

The live interview didn’t go exactly to plan after Sunrise host David Koch asking several awkward questions.

‘Do you just use two sheets or do you recommend three or four?’ he cheekily asked. His co-host Sam Armytage then said: ‘You do not have to answer that.’

But Ms Davidson was more than happy to answer. ‘We do, though. Everyone is different. We are OK with that,’ she said.

When Koch then asked if she was a folder or a scruncher, Ms Davidson admitted to being the latter.

Another awkward question asked was whether Kleenex could run out of raw materials to make the high-demand product.

‘Yes, we are absolutely getting what we need as far as raw materials and we have plenty of finished stock as you can see,’ Ms Davidson assured viewers from a fully-stocked distribution centre.

‘Going out every single day are millions of rolls and we have another full distribution centre in South Australia.

‘We have plenty of supply to meet the demand.’

Ms Davidson added trucks are working very hard to get the stocks to supermarkets.

‘They would probably welcome an police escort but that hasn’t happened as yet,’ she said.

‘We’ll probably see a slowdown after this initial peak in sales.’

‘However, unless people continue to use more toilet paper than they would usually but we wouldn’t expect that.’

Australians are still stocking up up toilet paper, despite the assurances.

‘Australia, don’t panic! We are working around the clock at our mill in South Australia to keep the supermarket shelves stocked with Kleenex Complete Clean toilet paper. As you can see we won’t be running out anytime soon,’ Kleenex posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

The panic-buying craze has forced Woolworths this week to introduce a limit of four packs per customer.

‘Our teams are continuing to work hard on restocking stores with long-life food and groceries from our distribution centres,’ its website states.

‘The vast majority of the products in our range remain available for our customers as normal.

We apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused by temporary stock shortages and thank them for their patience.’