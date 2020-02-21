KLM airlines extends ban on China flights due to…

AMSTERDAM, Feb 20 – KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, said on Thursday it would extend a ban on flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“All KLM flights to Beijing and Shanghai have been suspended until 28 March 2020,” the airline said on its website. “Flights are expected to resume on 29 March 2020.”

KLM had extended its ban on flights to Beijing and Shanghai up to and including March 15 last week. All KLM flights to Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen have already been suspended until at least March 29.

