KLM extends ban on flights to China until mid-March

AMSTERDAM, Feb 6 – KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, will extend its ban on flights to China by more than a month because of the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Thursday.

The death toll from the virus in mainland China has jumped to 563, with more than 28,000 confirmed infections. (Full Story)

“KLM will extend the suspension of its flights to Beijing and Shanghai up to and including March 15,” KLM said.

Air France, meanwhile, said it will suspend flights to and from mainland China for much of March, citing its latest assessment of the situation.

KLM, which had announced a reduction in flights to the North Asian country last week, said it intends to resume flights to Beijing and Shanghai on March 16 “to at least offer a daily KLM connection between Amsterdam and mainland China”..

The airline added that it is following coronavirus developments closely and maintaining “intensive contact with national and international health and aviation authorities”.

Daily service to the Beijing and Shanghai will be resumed on March 29, while flights to Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen will remain suspended up to and including March 28.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch Editing by David Goodman)